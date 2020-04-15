Staff members of the Tokyo metropolitan government take to the streets to call for people to stay home after the government announced a state of emergency for the capital and other prefectures to control the spread of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
Japan warns coronavirus deaths could hit 400,000, amid rising anger at government response
- A task force projected that over 800,000 people could get Covid-19 and half of them could die if social distancing and other measures are not followed
- Anger is mounting at Shinzo Abe’s government, with 80 per cent saying the emergency came too late, and calls for financial support
