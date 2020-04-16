The first Meimuna opalifera cicadas were reported in central Japan as far back as 2011. Photo: Shutterstock
Health & Environment

How cicadas from China invaded Japan – on broomsticks

  • A researcher has discovered that brooms imported from China – carrying cicada eggs in the wood – were not quarantined at ports
  • This allowed the Meimuna opalifera species to gain a foothold in Japan, joining other invasive species such as snapping turtles and raccoons
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 7:33pm, 16 Apr, 2020


