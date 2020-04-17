A motorist stops near a mural painted as a tribute to medical workers on the outskirts of Jakarta. Photo: AP
When it comes to coronavirus deaths, could Indonesia be Southeast Asia’s Italy?

  • Analysts see the situation as a harrowing replay of what happened in Italy, which has Europe’s highest fatality count
  • The failure to isolate affected areas and limit the population’s movement could see more than 140,000 deaths by May, according to a University of Indonesia estimate
Amy Chew
Updated: 12:00pm, 17 Apr, 2020

