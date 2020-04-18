Measures against the coronavirus in Bali have been less stringent than in other areas of Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: in Indonesia, fears over Bali’s laid-back approach

  • While other areas of Indonesia have brought in large-scale social restrictions, the holiday island seems a little too relaxed for comfort
  • Governor I Wayan Koster says not to panic, but some believe there have been far more infections and deaths in Bali than have been reported
Joe Cochrane
Updated: 10:38am, 18 Apr, 2020

