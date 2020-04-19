An ambulance leaves the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, where Covid-19 patients are being treated. Singapore has over 11,000 acute care hospital beds in public and private hospitals. Photo: AFP
As coronavirus cases surge, can Singapore’s health care system handle the pressure?

  • Singapore’s Covid-19 cases have risen sixfold since the start of the month, due to outbreaks in crowded migrant worker dormitories
  • The authorities say hospitals can cope for now but are ‘stretched’ amid concerns over availability of beds, testing facilities, ventilators and workers
Kok Xinghui and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 12:45pm, 19 Apr, 2020

