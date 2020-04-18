Indian paramedics note down the names of Muslim pilgrims before they are taken to a quarantine facility, amid concerns over the spread of Covid-19, in the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. Photo: AP
In India, Tablighi Jamaat says it is being targeted for coronavirus spread
- The Muslim missionary group’s New Delhi chief has been charged with culpable homicide for a religious event that fuelled a surge in cases
- Experts have cautioned that Muslims around the country are being ostracised following the action taken against Tablighi Jamaat
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
