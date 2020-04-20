Commuters wearing face marks pictured during rush hour on Monday in a crowded railway station in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Japan disease expert hits out at slow government response

  • Kentaro Iwata slammed a lack of clear messaging, reluctance to impose strict lockdowns and said restrictions might now be needed ‘for a long, long time’
  • He previously raised the alarm in February about the ‘chaotic’ quarantine procedures on board the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship
John Power
Updated: 3:45pm, 20 Apr, 2020

