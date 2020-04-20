A member of medical staff in protective gear collects a swab sample from a girl in India’s Mumbai earlier this month. Photo: EPA
Health & Environment

Coronavirus: will India’s influx of Chinese rapid test kits help turn the tide of contagion?

  • Only a fraction of the country’s 1.3 billion citizens have been tested for Covid-19 and confirmed cases are surging as testing capacity is gradually increased
  • Rapid antibody tests could help with screening and contact tracing, though quality and accuracy concerns may limit their usefulness
Vasudevan Sridharan
Updated: 9:03pm, 20 Apr, 2020

