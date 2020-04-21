Passengers on a tram in Hong Kong wear masks to guard against the coronavirus. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: lockdowns are not the reason Hong Kong and South Korea are beating Covid-19. Model citizens might be

  • Hong Kong and South Korea are leading the way in the fight against the coronavirus – despite neither place having implemented a lockdown
  • Experts say it is no coincidence that citizens in both places took a proactive approach to defending themselves, rather than waiting for official guidance
David Lee
Updated: 7:16am, 21 Apr, 2020

