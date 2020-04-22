Japan is grappling with an apparent rise in domestic violence as families are trapped at home together under coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Shutterstock
In Japan, coronavirus crisis traps families at home with domestic abuse

  • Amid a spate of suspicious deaths and the launch of a national domestic violence hotline, experts are warning that the worst could be yet to come
  • Couples that would normally spend whole days apart are now forced to be together round the clock – and there’s more than ever to argue about
Julian Ryall
Updated: 12:34pm, 22 Apr, 2020

