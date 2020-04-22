The visiting team of Chinese medical experts poses for a photo before boarding their return flight at the Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Chinese, Philippine medical experts share tips in landmark visit
- A team of 12 Chinese doctors and nurses have been sharing their experiences of the front-line of the fight against Covid-19 in Wuhan
- Leader of the Chinese delegation pays tribute to the devotion and professionalism of Philippine staff who have proved ‘willing to sacrifice’
