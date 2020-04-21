The Janta Nagar area of Mumbai's Govandi slums. Photo: Kunal Purohit
Coronavirus: how Mumbai’s sprawling slums threaten to become a Covid-19 breeding ground
- With one toilet per 1,200 people, not enough clean drinking water and outbreaks of drug resistant TB, the Govandi slums make health officials nervous
- Yet fewer than 200 of the area’s 800,000 or so inhabitants have been tested for coronavirus – a shortfall which could be masking its true spread
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
The Janta Nagar area of Mumbai's Govandi slums. Photo: Kunal Purohit