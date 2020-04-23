An South Korean official holds up an antibody test cartridge. Photo: AP
South Korean patients who test positive for reactivated coronavirus have ‘little or no infectiousness’, officials say

  • Even though the virus in these patients has low infectiousness, the phenomenon has implications for attempts to use antibodies to develop a vaccine
  • If Covid-19 remains in the system, even after antibodies are formed, ‘it could surge back, causing a relapse in symptoms’, one expert warned
Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 1:12pm, 23 Apr, 2020

