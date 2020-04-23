An armed police officer guards a checkpoint in Metro Manila earlier this month amid the antivirus lockdown of Luzon island. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Philippine police shoot dead army veteran as lockdown tensions mount
- Analysts said the shooting could cause friction between the two forces charged with managing the quarantine of some 60 million people in Luzon
- In marked the second fatal shooting by the police this month, raising question about the use of excessive amid the antivirus lockdown
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
An armed police officer guards a checkpoint in Metro Manila earlier this month amid the antivirus lockdown of Luzon island. Photo: EPA