A worker looks on as members of Malaysia’s armed forces patrol an area under lockdown in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: for Malaysia’s migrant workers, lack of food is a bigger worry than Covid-19

  • Unlike in neighbouring Singapore, there have not yet been any large virus outbreaks among Malaysia’s migrant worker community
  • But lockdown conditions, dwindling funds and the absence of ways to earn money have left many wondering where their next meal is coming from
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 9:29am, 26 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker looks on as members of Malaysia’s armed forces patrol an area under lockdown in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE