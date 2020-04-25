Medical staff administer pop-up coronavirus tests in New Zealand. Photo: AP
Why coronavirus emerges in clusters, and how New Zealand plans to eliminate outbreaks after lockdown

  • As New Zealand prepares to ease lockdown conditions from April 28, it can expect new clusters of infections to emerge
  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will continue to pursue its goal of elimination with a strategy that differs from most other countries
Arindam Basu
Updated: 7:07am, 25 Apr, 2020

