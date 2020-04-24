A Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train platform at a Tokyo railway station. Japan has urged people not to travel over the Golden Week holiday, and bullet train trips dropped 85 per cent in the first two weeks of April. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japanese urged to stay home for Golden Week as Abe aims to ease emergency rules by early May
- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calls for no travel over the busy Golden Week holiday, as coastal towns see a 60 per cent rise in daytrippers
- Japan hopes to end its state of emergency but Hokkaido, its northernmost prefecture, saw a rise in Covid-19 cases after lifting its regulations too soon
