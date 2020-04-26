Binny Babbar feeds around 80 dogs a day in New Delhi. Photo: Binny Babbar
Coronavirus: India’s lockdown sees strays starve as pets are abandoned
- Across the country, activists are scraping together all they can to keep animals from dying, but misinformation and police inaction aren’t helping
- Closed restaurants and disrupted supply lines also mean food is in short supply, amid concerns of attacks on humans by packs of starving dogs
