Binny Babbar feeds around 80 dogs a day in New Delhi. Photo: Binny Babbar
Coronavirus: India’s lockdown sees strays starve as pets are abandoned

  • Across the country, activists are scraping together all they can to keep animals from dying, but misinformation and police inaction aren’t helping
  • Closed restaurants and disrupted supply lines also mean food is in short supply, amid concerns of attacks on humans by packs of starving dogs
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Romita Saluja
Updated: 4:30pm, 26 Apr, 2020

