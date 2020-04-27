A woman has her hands sanitised while buying groceries amid the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Health & Environment

Coronavirus: why so few deaths among Singapore’s 14,000 Covid-19 infections?

  • The tiny Lion City now has more infections than any other Southeast Asian nation, yet its death rate is just a fraction of that of its neighbours
  • Experts say this is because migrant workers, who account for most cases, tend to be young, while older, more vulnerable residents have heeded advice
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Dewey Sim in Singapore and Kok Xinghui

Updated: 7:00pm, 27 Apr, 2020

