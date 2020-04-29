A doctor displays a swab used to test patients at a drive-through Covid-19 testing centre in Kanagawa prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, on Monday. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

In Japan, a foreigner’s coronavirus ordeal sheds light on country’s troubled pandemic response

  • The account offers a first-hand look at the difficulties faced by those who exhibit Covid-19 symptoms in Japan and want testing, treatment or advice
  • It comes amid reports of hospitals turning away suspected cases, which a specialist said was out of fear of the virus spreading within their facilities
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 8:07am, 29 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A doctor displays a swab used to test patients at a drive-through Covid-19 testing centre in Kanagawa prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE