Migrant workers sit outside their rooms at a dormitory in Singapore during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore’s Covid-19 cases to rise as not all migrant workers are being tested
- Figures will ‘catch up’ as further tests take place, says director of medical services as number of cases nears 15,000
- Lag is not due to ‘fudging or dodging’, he says, but because government is prioritising isolating workers over testing them
