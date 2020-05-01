Australia launched its coronavirus tracking app COVIDSafe on Sunday. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Australia’s COVIDsafe to Singapore’s TraceTogether: are coronavirus contact tracing apps a panacea, privacy invasion, or simply flawed?

  • Countries around the world are seeking a bargain with their citizens: a quicker return to normal life if they download a smartphone app
  • But experts warn even beyond the privacy issues, there are limits to the technology that prevent it being a cure-all for our coronavirus woes
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
John Power
John Power

Updated: 7:02am, 1 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Australia launched its coronavirus tracking app COVIDSafe on Sunday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE