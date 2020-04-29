A screen grab from a video issued by Britain’s Oxford University showing the first human trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine. Photo: AP
India’s ‘vaccine king’ bets big on Oxford University coronavirus treatment
- Serum, the world’s largest vaccine maker, will produce 40 million units of a vaccine currently on trial – without knowing if it works
- The company is helmed by billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla and run by his 39-year-old son Adar, a self-proclaimed risk taker
