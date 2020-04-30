Municipal workers bury a victim of Covid-19. Many villagers in Indonesia are rejecting such burials, reportedly out of fear and ignorance, leading some farmers to offer their land for burials. Photo: Reuters
In Indonesia, villagers are blocking burials of coronavirus victims, fearing contamination
- Indonesia has Asia’s highest Covid-19 death toll outside mainland China, and farmers are donating land as families find it difficult to bury their loved ones
- Protests have been held to block burials, with fake news, ignorance, vocal individuals and a lack of proper government communication blamed
