People visit a public park along the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, on April 30. Photo: AP
The sun’s out and so are South Koreans on first day with no new domestic Covid-19 cases since February
- Ahead of a long weekend, people are heading to public parks and shopping centres and even flying to the resort island of Jeju
- The country’s four new infections on Thursday were all imported, but health officials have cautioned South Koreans against letting their guard down
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
People visit a public park along the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, on April 30. Photo: AP