People visit a public park along the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, on April 30. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

The sun’s out and so are South Koreans on first day with no new domestic Covid-19 cases since February

  • Ahead of a long weekend, people are heading to public parks and shopping centres and even flying to the resort island of Jeju
  • The country’s four new infections on Thursday were all imported, but health officials have cautioned South Koreans against letting their guard down
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 5:32pm, 30 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People visit a public park along the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, on April 30. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE