A waste collector in Faridabad, India, on April 22, 2020. Photo: AFP
A coronavirus time bomb waiting to explode: India’s 4 million waste pickers
- India’s waste is handled by millions of formal and informal garbage collectors, many of whom work without protective equipment
- As the number of Covid-19 patients rises, so does the potentially tainted trash they generate, which is often not marked as hazardous
