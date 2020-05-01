A waste collector in Faridabad, India, on April 22, 2020. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

A coronavirus time bomb waiting to explode: India’s 4 million waste pickers

  • India’s waste is handled by millions of formal and informal garbage collectors, many of whom work without protective equipment
  • As the number of Covid-19 patients rises, so does the potentially tainted trash they generate, which is often not marked as hazardous
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Natasha Khullar Relph
Natasha Khullar Relph

Updated: 10:18am, 1 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A waste collector in Faridabad, India, on April 22, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE