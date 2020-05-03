A government official checks the temperature of migrant workers to prepare a list of those staying in a camp in New Delhi during India’s virus lockdown. Photo: AFP
What’s up with India’s coronavirus lockdown: did it work and what’s the plan now?

  • The Modi administration has extended the lockdown for two weeks, lauding its effectiveness in halting the virus’ spread, even as the economy takes a hit
  • Public health experts worry the time – which could have been used to prepare for a second wave of infection – has been wasted
Kunal Purohit
Updated: 11:30am, 3 May, 2020

