A couple remove their face masks to take a picture at an amusement park in Seoul on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
South Korea is easing its coronavirus clampdown, but is it jumping the gun?
- On Thursday, South Korea reported no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since February – and imported cases in the single digits
- But health experts, and ordinary citizens, are worried easing social distancing measures might fuel a surge in cases as people return to their daily lives
