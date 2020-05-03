A couple remove their face masks to take a picture at an amusement park in Seoul on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
South Korea is easing its coronavirus clampdown, but is it jumping the gun?

  • On Thursday, South Korea reported no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since February – and imported cases in the single digits
  • But health experts, and ordinary citizens, are worried easing social distancing measures might fuel a surge in cases as people return to their daily lives
David Lee
Updated: 2:20pm, 3 May, 2020

