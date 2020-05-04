Medical staff wearing protective gear takes a blood sample from a Tablighi Jamaat member in Central Java Province, Indonesia, on April 20. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian, Malaysian Tablighi Jamaat members left stranded by India’s coronavirus lockdown
- Restrictions on international travel make it difficult to repatriate the 727 Indonesians and 17 Malaysians who attended a religious gathering in March
- Concerns have also been raised that the group’s members risk starting a wave of new infections by returning to their respective countries
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
