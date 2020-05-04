Medical staff wearing protective gear takes a blood sample from a Tablighi Jamaat member in Central Java Province, Indonesia, on April 20. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Indonesian, Malaysian Tablighi Jamaat members left stranded by India’s coronavirus lockdown

  • Restrictions on international travel make it difficult to repatriate the 727 Indonesians and 17 Malaysians who attended a religious gathering in March
  • Concerns have also been raised that the group’s members risk starting a wave of new infections by returning to their respective countries
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 12:00pm, 4 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical staff wearing protective gear takes a blood sample from a Tablighi Jamaat member in Central Java Province, Indonesia, on April 20. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE