Japan is changing the way hospitals have to file coronavirus reports. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

‘Please stop this nonsense’: Japanese decry boomer-era technology as hospitals file Covid-19 cases by fax

  • Hospitals are legally required to send handwritten Covid-19 paperwork by fax to health centres – a dated practice that has been lambasted on social media
  • Contrary to its image as a hi-tech nation, data shows virtually every office and one in three households in Japan still have fax machines
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 3:18pm, 5 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan is changing the way hospitals have to file coronavirus reports. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE