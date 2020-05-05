Japan is changing the way hospitals have to file coronavirus reports. Photo: Reuters
‘Please stop this nonsense’: Japanese decry boomer-era technology as hospitals file Covid-19 cases by fax
- Hospitals are legally required to send handwritten Covid-19 paperwork by fax to health centres – a dated practice that has been lambasted on social media
- Contrary to its image as a hi-tech nation, data shows virtually every office and one in three households in Japan still have fax machines
