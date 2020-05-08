Indian nationals arrive at Dubai International Airport as the first wave of the Hail India evacuation gets under way. Photo: AFP
India’s massive repatriation effort from 12 countries begins with scramble to get on flights
- From the Gulf states to Singapore, Air India planes and naval ships will bring 15,000 non-resident Indians home as part of the Vande Bharat mission
- But frustrations at the slow pace of the exercise, and the costs of return and quarantine to evacuees are mounting
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Indian nationals arrive at Dubai International Airport as the first wave of the Hail India evacuation gets under way. Photo: AFP