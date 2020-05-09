(L-R) Ratri Anindyajati, Maria Darmaningsih and Sita Tyasutami were the first three people in Indonesia to have the coronavirus. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus survivors: they called us prostitutes because we’re women and we dance, say Indonesia’s first patients

  • Ratri Anindyajati suffered a torrent of abuse on social media after she, her sister and her mother became the first Indonesians to catch Covid-19
  • Since her ordeal, she has become an Instagram ambassador for positivity
Randy Mulyanto
Updated: 9:01am, 9 May, 2020

