Coronavirus: Singapore moves 2,600 nursing-home employees into hotels to protect elderly
- Health minister Gan Kim Yong says it is critical to protect older Singaporeans as they tend to be more severely affected by Covid-19
- Nineteen of the country’s 20 deaths from the disease were patients above the age of 60
