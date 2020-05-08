A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a wall mural of an elderly person in Singapore. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Singapore moves 2,600 nursing-home employees into hotels to protect elderly

  • Health minister Gan Kim Yong says it is critical to protect older Singaporeans as they tend to be more severely affected by Covid-19
  • Nineteen of the country’s 20 deaths from the disease were patients above the age of 60
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui

Updated: 9:14pm, 8 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a wall mural of an elderly person in Singapore. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE