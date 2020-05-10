Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Coronavirus: as Muhyiddin extends Malaysia’s partial lockdown, opposition seeks to topple him

  • Gatherings of up to 20 people are permitted as Malaysia’s restrictions are slowly eased, although interstate travel is still banned
  • Muhyiddin’s virus fight comes amid rising pressure by the Pakatan Harapan coalition, which has accused his government of coming to power through political trickery
Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 7:01pm, 10 May, 2020

