Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Coronavirus: as Muhyiddin extends Malaysia’s partial lockdown, opposition seeks to topple him
- Gatherings of up to 20 people are permitted as Malaysia’s restrictions are slowly eased, although interstate travel is still banned
- Muhyiddin’s virus fight comes amid rising pressure by the Pakatan Harapan coalition, which has accused his government of coming to power through political trickery
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Photo: Bernama/dpa