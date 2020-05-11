People wearing protective face masks walk through the Itaewon district in Seoul. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: South Korea rushes to trace new cases linked to Seoul bar district and LGBT community

  • Tracing has been complicated by the fact some of Itaewon’s clubs and bars are popular with the gay community, often the target of discrimination
  • New cluster has interrupted South Korea’s gradual reopening and raised fears about a ‘second wave of infections’
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 4:44pm, 11 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People wearing protective face masks walk through the Itaewon district in Seoul. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE