Quarantine workers disinfect night spots in Itaewon, Seoul. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: South Korean expats, teachers face scrutiny as nightclub outbreak worsens

  • Foreigners working in South Korean schools say employers are asking them to surrender credit card details to track their movements
  • Authorities are trying to trace about 3,000 people who visited nine clubs in the nightlife district of Itaewon that have been linked to a new infection cluster
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 7:34am, 14 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Quarantine workers disinfect night spots in Itaewon, Seoul. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE