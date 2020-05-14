Quarantine workers disinfect night spots in Itaewon, Seoul. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: South Korean expats, teachers face scrutiny as nightclub outbreak worsens
- Foreigners working in South Korean schools say employers are asking them to surrender credit card details to track their movements
- Authorities are trying to trace about 3,000 people who visited nine clubs in the nightlife district of Itaewon that have been linked to a new infection cluster
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Quarantine workers disinfect night spots in Itaewon, Seoul. Photo: Reuters