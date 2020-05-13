Coffins are seen in a mortuary in Britain amid the Covid-19 epidemic. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Asian experts say Oxford study showing higher hospital death rate among non-whites suggests socioeconomic, not genetic effects
- The British study found that Asian and black patients were 1.62 and 1.71 times more likely to die, respectively, than their white counterparts
- Such unequal outcomes are linked to social and economic factors that affect how members of these communities live and work, the experts said
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Coffins are seen in a mortuary in Britain amid the Covid-19 epidemic. Photo: AFP