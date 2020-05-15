Asian populations are known to have higher disease risks at lower body mass index thresholds, the researchers said. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Singapore study finds overweight Asians three times as likely to need intensive care

  • The study of 91 Covid-19 patients under the age of 60 also found those with a BMI of 25 or higher were six times more likely to need supplemental oxygen
  • Asians are known to have higher disease risks at lower body mass index thresholds, the researchers said, possibly because of body fat distribution
Kok Xinghui
Updated: 6:30pm, 15 May, 2020

