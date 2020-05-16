A truck carrying migrant workers leaves for Uttar Pradesh state from the outskirts of Mumbai on Thursday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: fear and foreboding in Mumbai, India’s worst-hit city
- About a quarter of India’s more than 80,000 cases are in Mumbai, where hospitals are running out of beds – and places to store the dead
- Doctors, nurses, police and sanitation workers are all exhausted. But some fear with the lifting of the lockdown, the worst is yet to come
