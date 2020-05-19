A Japanese cardiologist wants older patients to carry consent cards, an idea that has sparked debate. File photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Japan debates one doctor’s call for younger patients to be treated before older ones

  • Cardiologist Fuminobu Ishikura wants older patients to carry ‘consent cards’ so doctors in the world’s oldest country won’t have to make difficult choices
  • Japan has fewer deaths than some European countries but also fewer ICU beds
Julian Ryall
Updated: 7:30am, 19 May, 2020

