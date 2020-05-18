Indonesian police and government officers question motorists at a police checkpoint on the outskirts of Jakarta. Photo: AP
Health & Environment

Indonesian villagers catch coronavirus after opening casket and bathing dead Covid-19 patient

  • That’s just one of the incidents highlighting the uphill struggle for Indonesia as its infection rate continues to soar
  • Doctors use #Whatever Indonesia hashtag as relaxed travel measures bring crowds to airport, while experts fear spike in cases after Eid
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Amy Chew
Updated: 9:36pm, 18 May, 2020

