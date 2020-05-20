Vanuatu: there are worse bubbles to be in. File Photo
Coronavirus: Australia-New Zealand travel bubble with Fiji and Pacific Islands ‘can counter China’
- Canberra and Wellington have already agreed to a ‘trans-Tasman bubble’ – now calls are increasing for a ‘trans-Pacific bubble’ too
- This could boost Canberra in its ‘strategic competition’ with Beijing for hearts and minds, but one-upmanship could end in game of ‘whack-a-mole’
