Singapore says ‘critical, low-risk economic activities’ will be allowed to resume operations from June 2. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Singapore allows some schools, trades to resume activities in June, in ‘first phase’ of reopening

  • Workers from ‘critical, low-risk economic activities’, such as senior care services, manufacturing and finance will be able to resume work, health minister says
  • Singaporeans will also be able to visit their parents or grandparents as the country enters a cautious ‘first phase’ of reopening
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:40pm, 19 May, 2020

