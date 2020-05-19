Singapore says ‘critical, low-risk economic activities’ will be allowed to resume operations from June 2. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Singapore allows some schools, trades to resume activities in June, in ‘first phase’ of reopening
- Workers from ‘critical, low-risk economic activities’, such as senior care services, manufacturing and finance will be able to resume work, health minister says
- Singaporeans will also be able to visit their parents or grandparents as the country enters a cautious ‘first phase’ of reopening
