The robotic dolphin could be a replacement for live animals in captivity. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Chinese aquariums eye robotic dolphins amid ban on wildlife trade
- Two New Zealand tech entrepreneurs believe their animatronic creation could revolutionise the marine park industry
- A robotic dolphin costs between US$40-60 million, which the inventors say costs far less than what a traditional aquarium would pay to maintain real animals
Topic | Animals
The robotic dolphin could be a replacement for live animals in captivity. Photo: Handout