The robotic dolphin could be a replacement for live animals in captivity. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Chinese aquariums eye robotic dolphins amid ban on wildlife trade

  • Two New Zealand tech entrepreneurs believe their animatronic creation could revolutionise the marine park industry
  • A robotic dolphin costs between US$40-60 million, which the inventors say costs far less than what a traditional aquarium would pay to maintain real animals
Kimberly Lim
Updated: 8:00am, 21 May, 2020

