A man buys numerous bottles of liquor after India relaxed restrictions on the sale of alcohol earlier in May, amid concerns about the financial impact of lost revenue. But increased alcohol consumption has led to a rise in domestic abuse, women’s groups say. Photo: EPA-EFE
India’s resumption of alcohol sales during lockdown is fuelling a rise in domestic violence
- When India imposed its strict coronavirus lockdown in March, alcohol sales were not allowed. But 41 days later, it allowed stores to reopen
- Women’s groups say there has been a rise in reports of abuse, with several groups protesting outside liquor stores
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
