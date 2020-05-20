Indonesian police conduct an operation against market vendors defying a partial lockdown as part of efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19. Officials are on alert as the end of Ramadan approaches. Photo: AFP
Indonesian police on alert for skirmishes over Idul-Fitri mosque prayers, food shortages

  • Mass religious activities are banned during Ramadan as part of Indonesia’s coronavirus social distancing regulations
  • The Institute of Policy Analysis of Conflict highlighted the potential for scuffles as Indonesia grapples with the economic fallout from the pandemic
Amy Chew
Updated: 9:35pm, 20 May, 2020

