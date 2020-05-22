Customers shop at a market in Singapore on May 20, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
As Singapore nears 30,000 coronavirus cases, circuit breaker takes its toll on residents
- Amid a three-phase plan to reopen the economy, there are worries about making ends meet
- Experts say while Singapore has launched a clear strategy, it can continue to draw lessons from other effective communicators, including New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern
