A motorist in front of Kuala Lumpur’s Twin Towers. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: thousands of Malaysians ignore travel ban to head home for Eid celebrations
- As the end of Ramadan approaches, Malaysia has banned interstate travel after police stations were inundated with requests for special dispensations
- Thousands of cars have been turned back from police roadblocks already, and many others are using back roads to dodge the police
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
