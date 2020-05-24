People weather a downpour brought on by Typhoon Vongfong in Manila on May 15, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Philippines braces for ‘perfect storm’ as rainy season brings dengue, flu, measles

  • Doctors fear the surge in seasonal diseases will overwhelm a health system already struggling to cope with the Covid-19 outbreak
  • The government’s pandemic response has come under fire, with top officials often clashing publicly and releasing contradictory statements
Raissa Robles
Updated: 11:15am, 24 May, 2020

