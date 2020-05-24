Volunteers conduct a daily temperature screening of those in quarantine at Je Yang internally displaced person camp near Laiza, Myanmar. The camp, with a population of 8,700, is the largest of Kachin’s IDP camps. Photo: Ring Nu Awng
Life in coronavirus quarantine in a camp on the Myanmar-China border
- Myanmar’s military offered a three-month ceasefire to some ethnic armed organisations to jointly battle the Covid-19 pandemic
- The Kachin Independence Organisation is quarantining those returning to areas under its control, including internally displaced person camps
